EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|18
|14
|3
|1
|0
|29
|64
|42
|Maine
|17
|10
|4
|2
|1
|23
|56
|39
|Trois-Rivieres
|17
|10
|5
|0
|2
|22
|55
|43
|Reading
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|53
|52
|Worcester
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|41
|55
|Adirondack
|16
|7
|6
|2
|1
|17
|39
|45
|Greensboro
|18
|6
|7
|4
|1
|17
|46
|62
|Norfolk
|17
|5
|10
|2
|0
|12
|41
|59
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|19
|12
|5
|1
|1
|26
|58
|38
|Atlanta
|16
|12
|4
|0
|0
|24
|46
|29
|South Carolina
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|51
|53
|Jacksonville
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|44
|48
|Greenville
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|45
|42
|Savannah
|15
|6
|6
|2
|1
|15
|52
|47
|Orlando
|16
|4
|12
|0
|0
|8
|39
|59
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|18
|13
|4
|1
|0
|27
|62
|38
|Toledo
|17
|9
|5
|1
|2
|21
|57
|48
|Cincinnati
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|61
|64
|Bloomington
|16
|8
|4
|2
|2
|20
|50
|50
|Indy
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|19
|43
|51
|Iowa
|19
|7
|10
|2
|0
|16
|53
|67
|Kalamazoo
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|46
|59
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|82
|65
|Idaho
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|65
|69
|Kansas City
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|55
|45
|Utah
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|52
|55
|Wichita
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|44
|50
|Rapid City
|18
|7
|9
|2
|0
|16
|55
|59
|Allen
|16
|6
|7
|3
|0
|15
|43
|51
|Tulsa
|16
|7
|9
|0
|0
|14
|45
|59
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 0
Florida 5, Savannah 2
Greensboro 4, Jacksonville 1
Indy 3, Toledo 2
Orlando 3, South Carolina 1
Worcester 5, Adirondack 2
Maine 4, Norfolk 1
Wichita 5, Kansas City 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Wheeling 8, Cincinnati 3
Idaho 2, Rapid City 1
Utah 3, Allen 2
Tahoe 7, Tulsa 3
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 2, Savannah 1
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 1
Worcester 4, Adirondack 1
Atlanta 2, Greenville 1
Bloomington 5, Iowa 1
Cincinnati 2, Wheeling 1
Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 1
Tahoe 5, Tulsa 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Bloomington at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Utah at Allen, 11:30 a.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
