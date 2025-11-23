Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 7:49 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 14 11 3 0 0 22 45 33
Reading 15 9 4 2 0 20 51 40
Maine 15 8 4 2 1 19 49 36
Adirondack 12 6 4 1 1 14 32 32
Trois-Rivieres 13 6 5 0 2 14 40 39
Greensboro 15 5 6 3 1 14 37 48
Worcester 15 6 8 0 1 13 31 50
Norfolk 15 5 8 2 0 12 38 52

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 15 10 5 0 0 20 42 40
Florida 15 9 5 0 1 19 41 30
Atlanta 13 9 4 0 0 18 35 23
Jacksonville 14 8 6 0 0 16 36 37
Savannah 12 6 3 2 1 15 46 34
Greenville 14 7 7 0 0 14 34 36
Orlando 12 1 11 0 0 2 29 49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 29
Toledo 13 8 3 1 1 18 49 33
Cincinnati 14 8 6 0 0 16 51 50
Indy 15 7 6 1 1 16 34 39
Bloomington 13 6 4 1 2 15 39 43
Iowa 16 6 9 1 0 13 46 56
Kalamazoo 13 4 9 0 0 8 40 52

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 17 10 6 1 0 21 57 57
Tahoe 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 58
Kansas City 15 10 5 0 0 20 53 40
Utah 15 7 6 2 0 16 45 45
Wichita 16 6 7 2 1 15 39 48
Tulsa 13 7 6 0 0 14 38 40
Rapid City 15 5 8 2 0 12 43 51
Allen 13 4 6 3 0 11 33 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Norfolk 1

Greensboro 4, Worcester 2

Adirondack 1, Indy 0

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 4

Wheeling 3, Reading 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 2

Wichita 4, Toledo 3

Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 1

Utah 5, Tulsa 4

Kansas City 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Allen 2

Tahoe 4, Savannah 3

Sunday’s Games

Maine 5, Norfolk 1

Worcester 3, Greensboro 2

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Iowa 6, Cincinnati 3

Wichita 2, Fort Wayne 1

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

