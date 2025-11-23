All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 14 11 3 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 14 11 3 0 0 22 45 33 Reading 15 9 4 2 0 20 51 40 Maine 15 8 4 2 1 19 49 36 Adirondack 12 6 4 1 1 14 32 32 Trois-Rivieres 13 6 5 0 2 14 40 39 Greensboro 15 5 6 3 1 14 37 48 Worcester 15 6 8 0 1 13 31 50 Norfolk 15 5 8 2 0 12 38 52

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 15 10 5 0 0 20 42 40 Florida 15 9 5 0 1 19 41 30 Atlanta 13 9 4 0 0 18 35 23 Jacksonville 14 8 6 0 0 16 36 37 Savannah 12 6 3 2 1 15 46 34 Greenville 14 7 7 0 0 14 34 36 Orlando 12 1 11 0 0 2 29 49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 29 Toledo 13 8 3 1 1 18 49 33 Cincinnati 14 8 6 0 0 16 51 50 Indy 15 7 6 1 1 16 34 39 Bloomington 13 6 4 1 2 15 39 43 Iowa 16 6 9 1 0 13 46 56 Kalamazoo 13 4 9 0 0 8 40 52

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 17 10 6 1 0 21 57 57 Tahoe 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 58 Kansas City 15 10 5 0 0 20 53 40 Utah 15 7 6 2 0 16 45 45 Wichita 16 6 7 2 1 15 39 48 Tulsa 13 7 6 0 0 14 38 40 Rapid City 15 5 8 2 0 12 43 51 Allen 13 4 6 3 0 11 33 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Norfolk 1

Greensboro 4, Worcester 2

Adirondack 1, Indy 0

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 4

Wheeling 3, Reading 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 2

Wichita 4, Toledo 3

Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 1

Utah 5, Tulsa 4

Kansas City 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Allen 2

Tahoe 4, Savannah 3

Sunday’s Games

Maine 5, Norfolk 1

Worcester 3, Greensboro 2

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Iowa 6, Cincinnati 3

Wichita 2, Fort Wayne 1

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

