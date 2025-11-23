All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|14
|11
|3
|0
|0
|22
|45
|33
|Reading
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|51
|40
|Maine
|15
|8
|4
|2
|1
|19
|49
|36
|Adirondack
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|32
|32
|Trois-Rivieres
|13
|6
|5
|0
|2
|14
|40
|39
|Greensboro
|15
|5
|6
|3
|1
|14
|37
|48
|Worcester
|15
|6
|8
|0
|1
|13
|31
|50
|Norfolk
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|38
|52
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|42
|40
|Florida
|15
|9
|5
|0
|1
|19
|41
|30
|Atlanta
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|35
|23
|Jacksonville
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|36
|37
|Savannah
|12
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|46
|34
|Greenville
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|34
|36
|Orlando
|12
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|29
|49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|48
|29
|Toledo
|13
|8
|3
|1
|1
|18
|49
|33
|Cincinnati
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|51
|50
|Indy
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|34
|39
|Bloomington
|13
|6
|4
|1
|2
|15
|39
|43
|Iowa
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|46
|56
|Kalamazoo
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|40
|52
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|57
|57
|Tahoe
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|63
|58
|Kansas City
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|53
|40
|Utah
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|45
|45
|Wichita
|16
|6
|7
|2
|1
|15
|39
|48
|Tulsa
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|38
|40
|Rapid City
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|43
|51
|Allen
|13
|4
|6
|3
|0
|11
|33
|44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 6, Norfolk 1
Greensboro 4, Worcester 2
Adirondack 1, Indy 0
Jacksonville 5, Orlando 4
Wheeling 3, Reading 1
Atlanta 4, Greenville 2
Wichita 4, Toledo 3
Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 1
Utah 5, Tulsa 4
Kansas City 6, Rapid City 3
Idaho 5, Allen 2
Tahoe 4, Savannah 3
Sunday’s Games
Maine 5, Norfolk 1
Worcester 3, Greensboro 2
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
Iowa 6, Cincinnati 3
Wichita 2, Fort Wayne 1
Monday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.