All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 12 10 2 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 12 10 2 0 0 20 41 28 Reading 13 8 3 2 0 18 46 36 Maine 13 7 4 1 1 16 43 33 Adirondack 10 5 3 1 1 12 30 30 Trois-Rivieres 11 5 4 0 2 12 32 34 Greensboro 13 4 6 2 1 11 31 43 Norfolk 12 4 6 2 0 10 32 39 Worcester 12 4 7 0 1 9 24 43

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 13 9 4 0 0 18 37 34 Florida 14 8 5 0 1 17 37 28 Atlanta 11 8 3 0 0 16 29 18 Jacksonville 12 7 5 0 0 14 30 30 Savannah 9 5 1 2 1 13 34 27 Greenville 12 6 6 0 0 12 29 31 Orlando 11 1 10 0 0 2 25 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 11 8 3 0 0 16 39 24 Toledo 11 7 3 1 0 15 42 28 Bloomington 12 6 3 1 2 15 37 38 Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 46 43 Indy 13 6 6 1 0 13 32 37 Iowa 14 5 8 1 0 11 39 51 Kalamazoo 12 4 8 0 0 8 39 49

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 14 8 5 1 0 17 56 46 Idaho 15 8 6 1 0 17 49 53 Kansas City 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 34 Tulsa 11 7 4 0 0 14 33 32 Rapid City 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 41 Utah 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 40 Wichita 13 4 6 2 1 11 32 40 Allen 11 4 5 2 0 10 29 36

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 4, Maine 0

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 4

Wheeling 2, Reading 0

Wednesday’s Games

Bloomington 4, Indy 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 2

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 1

Idaho 3, Allen 1

Thursday’s Games

Savannah at Tahoe, 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Indy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Savannah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Savannah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

