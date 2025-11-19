Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 11:45 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 12 10 2 0 0 20 41 28
Reading 13 8 3 2 0 18 46 36
Maine 13 7 4 1 1 16 43 33
Adirondack 10 5 3 1 1 12 30 30
Trois-Rivieres 11 5 4 0 2 12 32 34
Greensboro 13 4 6 2 1 11 31 43
Norfolk 12 4 6 2 0 10 32 39
Worcester 12 4 7 0 1 9 24 43

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 13 9 4 0 0 18 37 34
Florida 14 8 5 0 1 17 37 28
Atlanta 11 8 3 0 0 16 29 18
Jacksonville 12 7 5 0 0 14 30 30
Savannah 9 5 1 2 1 13 34 27
Greenville 12 6 6 0 0 12 29 31
Orlando 11 1 10 0 0 2 25 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 11 8 3 0 0 16 39 24
Toledo 11 7 3 1 0 15 42 28
Bloomington 12 6 3 1 2 15 37 38
Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 46 43
Indy 13 6 6 1 0 13 32 37
Iowa 14 5 8 1 0 11 39 51
Kalamazoo 12 4 8 0 0 8 39 49

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tahoe 14 8 5 1 0 17 56 46
Idaho 15 8 6 1 0 17 49 53
Kansas City 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 34
Tulsa 11 7 4 0 0 14 33 32
Rapid City 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 41
Utah 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 40
Wichita 13 4 6 2 1 11 32 40
Allen 11 4 5 2 0 10 29 36

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 4, Maine 0

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 4

Wheeling 2, Reading 0

Wednesday’s Games

Bloomington 4, Indy 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 2

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 1

Idaho 3, Allen 1

Thursday’s Games

Savannah at Tahoe, 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Indy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Savannah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Savannah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

