All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|41
|28
|Reading
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|46
|36
|Maine
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|43
|33
|Adirondack
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|30
|30
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|5
|4
|0
|2
|12
|32
|34
|Greensboro
|13
|4
|6
|2
|1
|11
|31
|43
|Norfolk
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|32
|39
|Worcester
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|24
|43
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|37
|34
|Florida
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|37
|28
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|29
|18
|Jacksonville
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|30
|30
|Savannah
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|34
|27
|Greenville
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|29
|31
|Orlando
|11
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|25
|44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Toledo
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|42
|28
|Bloomington
|12
|6
|3
|1
|2
|15
|37
|38
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|46
|43
|Indy
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|32
|37
|Iowa
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|39
|51
|Kalamazoo
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|39
|49
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|56
|46
|Idaho
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|49
|53
|Kansas City
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|43
|34
|Tulsa
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|33
|32
|Rapid City
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|37
|41
|Utah
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|37
|40
|Wichita
|13
|4
|6
|2
|1
|11
|32
|40
|Allen
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|29
|36
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 4, Maine 0
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 4
Wheeling 2, Reading 0
Wednesday’s Games
Bloomington 4, Indy 1
Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 2
Florida 3, South Carolina 1
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 1
Idaho 3, Allen 1
Thursday’s Games
Savannah at Tahoe, 1:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Reading at Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Indy, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Savannah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Savannah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
