Live Radio
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 10:12 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 11 9 2 0 0 18 39 28
Reading 12 8 2 2 0 18 46 34
Maine 12 7 3 1 1 16 43 29
Adirondack 10 5 3 1 1 12 30 30
Greensboro 13 4 6 2 1 11 31 43
Trois-Rivieres 10 4 4 0 2 10 27 32
Norfolk 11 4 5 2 0 10 30 34
Worcester 11 3 7 0 1 7 20 43

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 12 9 3 0 0 18 36 31
Atlanta 11 8 3 0 0 16 29 18
Florida 13 7 5 0 1 15 34 27
Jacksonville 12 7 5 0 0 14 30 30
Savannah 9 5 1 2 1 13 34 27
Greenville 12 6 6 0 0 12 29 31
Orlando 11 1 10 0 0 2 25 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 11 8 3 0 0 16 39 24
Toledo 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 23
Bloomington 11 5 3 1 2 13 33 37
Indy 12 6 5 1 0 13 31 33
Cincinnati 11 6 5 0 0 12 41 39
Iowa 13 5 7 1 0 11 38 46
Kalamazoo 11 3 8 0 0 6 34 48

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tahoe 14 8 5 1 0 17 56 46
Kansas City 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 34
Idaho 14 7 6 1 0 15 46 52
Tulsa 11 7 4 0 0 14 33 32
Rapid City 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 41
Utah 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 40
Wichita 13 4 6 2 1 11 32 40
Allen 10 4 4 2 0 10 28 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 3, Wheeling 2

Idaho 6, Utah 3

Bloomington at Iowa, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Savannah at Tahoe, 1:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up