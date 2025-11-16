All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 11 9 2 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 11 9 2 0 0 18 39 28 Reading 12 8 2 2 0 18 46 34 Maine 12 7 3 1 1 16 43 29 Adirondack 10 5 3 1 1 12 30 30 Greensboro 13 4 6 2 1 11 31 43 Trois-Rivieres 10 4 4 0 2 10 27 32 Norfolk 11 4 5 2 0 10 30 34 Worcester 11 3 7 0 1 7 20 43

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 12 9 3 0 0 18 36 31 Atlanta 11 8 3 0 0 16 29 18 Florida 13 7 5 0 1 15 34 27 Jacksonville 12 7 5 0 0 14 30 30 Savannah 9 5 1 2 1 13 34 27 Greenville 12 6 6 0 0 12 29 31 Orlando 11 1 10 0 0 2 25 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 11 8 3 0 0 16 39 24 Toledo 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 23 Bloomington 11 5 3 1 2 13 33 37 Indy 12 6 5 1 0 13 31 33 Cincinnati 11 6 5 0 0 12 41 39 Iowa 13 5 7 1 0 11 38 46 Kalamazoo 11 3 8 0 0 6 34 48

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 14 8 5 1 0 17 56 46 Kansas City 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 34 Idaho 14 7 6 1 0 15 46 52 Tulsa 11 7 4 0 0 14 33 32 Rapid City 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 41 Utah 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 40 Wichita 13 4 6 2 1 11 32 40 Allen 10 4 4 2 0 10 28 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 2, Florida 1

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 4

South Carolina 5, Orlando 3

Worcester 2, Trois-Rivieres 0

Bloomington 3, Iowa 1

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1

Rapid City 2, Indy 1

Reading 7, Adirondack 3

Tahoe 5, Greensboro 1

Kansas City 3, Wichita 2

Savannah 5, Norfolk 4

Wheeling 4, Maine 1

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Tulsa 4, Allen 2

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 3, Wheeling 2

Idaho 6, Utah 3

Bloomington at Iowa, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

