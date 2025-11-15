All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|18
|37
|25
|Reading
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|43
|32
|Maine
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|43
|29
|Adirondack
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|30
|30
|Greensboro
|13
|4
|6
|2
|1
|11
|31
|43
|Trois-Rivieres
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|10
|27
|32
|Norfolk
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|30
|34
|Worcester
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|20
|43
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|36
|31
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|29
|18
|Florida
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|34
|27
|Jacksonville
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|30
|30
|Savannah
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|34
|27
|Greenville
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|29
|31
|Orlando
|11
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|25
|44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Toledo
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|38
|23
|Bloomington
|11
|5
|3
|1
|2
|13
|33
|37
|Indy
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|31
|33
|Iowa
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|38
|46
|Cincinnati
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|37
|38
|Kalamazoo
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|33
|44
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|56
|46
|Kansas City
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|43
|34
|Tulsa
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|33
|32
|Idaho
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|40
|49
|Utah
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|34
|34
|Rapid City
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|37
|41
|Wichita
|13
|4
|6
|2
|1
|11
|32
|40
|Allen
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|10
|28
|33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Reading 3
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3
Greensboro 2, Tahoe 0
Indy 3, Rapid City 0
Florida 3, Greenville 2
Savannah 5, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 1, Atlanta 0
Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 4
Wheeling 5, Maine 1
Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2
Bloomington 3, Iowa 1
Wichita 6, Kansas City 3
Idaho 3, Utah 2
Saturday’s Games
Greenville 2, Florida 1
Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 4
South Carolina 5, Orlando 3
Worcester 2, Trois-Rivieres 0
Bloomington 3, Iowa 1
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1
Rapid City 2, Indy 1
Reading 7, Adirondack 3
Tahoe 5, Greensboro 1
Kansas City 3, Wichita 2
Savannah 5, Norfolk 4
Wheeling 4, Maine 1
Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1
Tulsa 4, Allen 2
Utah 4, Idaho 3
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 3 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 6:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
