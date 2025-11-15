Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 11:53 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 10 9 1 0 0 18 37 25
Reading 11 7 2 2 0 16 43 32
Maine 12 7 3 1 1 16 43 29
Adirondack 10 5 3 1 1 12 30 30
Greensboro 13 4 6 2 1 11 31 43
Trois-Rivieres 10 4 4 0 2 10 27 32
Norfolk 11 4 5 2 0 10 30 34
Worcester 11 3 7 0 1 7 20 43

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 12 9 3 0 0 18 36 31
Atlanta 11 8 3 0 0 16 29 18
Florida 13 7 5 0 1 15 34 27
Jacksonville 12 7 5 0 0 14 30 30
Savannah 9 5 1 2 1 13 34 27
Greenville 12 6 6 0 0 12 29 31
Orlando 11 1 10 0 0 2 25 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 11 8 3 0 0 16 39 24
Toledo 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 23
Bloomington 11 5 3 1 2 13 33 37
Indy 12 6 5 1 0 13 31 33
Iowa 13 5 7 1 0 11 38 46
Cincinnati 10 5 5 0 0 10 37 38
Kalamazoo 10 3 7 0 0 6 33 44

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tahoe 14 8 5 1 0 17 56 46
Kansas City 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 34
Tulsa 11 7 4 0 0 14 33 32
Idaho 13 6 6 1 0 13 40 49
Utah 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 34
Rapid City 13 5 6 2 0 12 37 41
Wichita 13 4 6 2 1 11 32 40
Allen 10 4 4 2 0 10 28 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Reading 3

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3

Greensboro 2, Tahoe 0

Indy 3, Rapid City 0

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Savannah 5, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 1, Atlanta 0

Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 4

Wheeling 5, Maine 1

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2

Bloomington 3, Iowa 1

Wichita 6, Kansas City 3

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 2, Florida 1

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 4

South Carolina 5, Orlando 3

Worcester 2, Trois-Rivieres 0

Bloomington 3, Iowa 1

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1

Rapid City 2, Indy 1

Reading 7, Adirondack 3

Tahoe 5, Greensboro 1

Kansas City 3, Wichita 2

Savannah 5, Norfolk 4

Wheeling 4, Maine 1

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Tulsa 4, Allen 2

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 3 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 6:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

