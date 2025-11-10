All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Maine
|10
|7
|1
|1
|1
|16
|41
|20
|Wheeling
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|28
|23
|Reading
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|25
|Adirondack
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|23
|20
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|23
|24
|Norfolk
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|10
|24
|24
|Greensboro
|10
|2
|5
|2
|1
|7
|24
|35
|Worcester
|9
|1
|7
|0
|1
|3
|12
|39
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|28
|15
|South Carolina
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|30
|28
|Florida
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|25
|23
|Greenville
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|25
|22
|Jacksonville
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|26
|Savannah
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|9
|24
|21
|Orlando
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|19
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|33
|19
|Iowa
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|36
|40
|Indy
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|22
|27
|Bloomington
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|9
|27
|35
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|28
|26
|Toledo
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|28
|18
|Kalamazoo
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|26
|34
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|48
|39
|Kansas City
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|32
|25
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|29
|30
|Idaho
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|34
|43
|Allen
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|10
|26
|29
|Rapid City
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|32
|Utah
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|28
|28
|Wichita
|10
|3
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|29
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo 4, Bloomington 3
Reading 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Adirondack 6, Norfolk 2
Maine 4, Worcester 2
South Carolina 5, Orlando 3
Tulsa 4, Allen 3
Iowa 2, Toledo 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Rapid City at Indy, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Tahoe at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.