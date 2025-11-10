All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Maine 10 7 1 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Maine 10 7 1 1 1 16 41 20 Wheeling 8 7 1 0 0 14 28 23 Reading 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 25 Adirondack 8 4 2 1 1 10 23 20 Trois-Rivieres 8 4 2 0 2 10 23 24 Norfolk 9 4 3 2 0 10 24 24 Greensboro 10 2 5 2 1 7 24 35 Worcester 9 1 7 0 1 3 12 39

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 9 8 1 0 0 16 28 15 South Carolina 10 7 3 0 0 14 30 28 Florida 10 5 4 0 1 11 25 23 Greenville 9 5 4 0 0 10 25 22 Jacksonville 10 5 5 0 0 10 24 26 Savannah 7 3 1 2 1 9 24 21 Orlando 9 1 8 0 0 2 19 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 9 7 2 0 0 14 33 19 Iowa 11 5 5 1 0 11 36 40 Indy 9 4 4 1 0 9 22 27 Bloomington 9 3 3 1 2 9 27 35 Cincinnati 7 4 3 0 0 8 28 26 Toledo 7 4 3 0 0 8 28 18 Kalamazoo 8 3 5 0 0 6 26 34

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 11 7 4 0 0 14 48 39 Kansas City 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 25 Tulsa 10 6 4 0 0 12 29 30 Idaho 11 5 5 1 0 11 34 43 Allen 9 4 3 2 0 10 26 29 Rapid City 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 32 Utah 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 28 Wichita 10 3 4 2 1 9 23 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Bloomington 3

Reading 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Adirondack 6, Norfolk 2

Maine 4, Worcester 2

South Carolina 5, Orlando 3

Tulsa 4, Allen 3

Iowa 2, Toledo 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Rapid City at Indy, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Tahoe at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.