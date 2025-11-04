Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 1:15 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 7 5 1 1 0 11 29 21
Maine 7 4 1 1 1 10 25 17
Wheeling 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 18
Adirondack 5 3 1 0 1 7 14 11
Trois-Rivieres 6 3 2 0 1 7 19 20
Norfolk 6 2 2 2 0 6 15 15
Greensboro 7 2 3 2 0 6 19 26
Worcester 6 1 4 0 1 3 9 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 6 6 0 0 0 12 20 9
Jacksonville 7 5 2 0 0 10 20 15
South Carolina 8 5 3 0 0 10 21 24
Florida 7 4 3 0 0 8 17 12
Savannah 5 2 1 1 1 6 21 18
Greenville 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 19
Orlando 7 1 6 0 0 2 14 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 11
Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 28
Toledo 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 9
Cincinnati 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 16
Bloomington 5 2 1 1 1 6 19 21
Indy 6 2 3 1 0 5 12 22
Kalamazoo 5 1 4 0 0 2 15 22

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tahoe 8 5 3 0 0 10 36 27
Kansas City 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 19
Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 28 34
Tulsa 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 26
Allen 6 3 2 1 0 7 16 17
Wichita 7 2 2 2 1 7 13 17
Utah 8 3 4 1 0 7 22 22
Rapid City 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Allen, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

