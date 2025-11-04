All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|29
|21
|Maine
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|25
|17
|Wheeling
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|18
|Adirondack
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|14
|11
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|19
|20
|Norfolk
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|15
|15
|Greensboro
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|6
|19
|26
|Worcester
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|9
|23
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|20
|9
|Jacksonville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|20
|15
|South Carolina
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|21
|24
|Florida
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|17
|12
|Savannah
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|21
|18
|Greenville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Orlando
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|14
|27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|22
|11
|Iowa
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|28
|Toledo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|18
|9
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|16
|Bloomington
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|19
|21
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|12
|22
|Kalamazoo
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|15
|22
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|36
|27
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|19
|Idaho
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|28
|34
|Tulsa
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|21
|26
|Allen
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|16
|17
|Wichita
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|13
|17
|Utah
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|22
|22
|Rapid City
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|19
|20
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Allen, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Wheeling at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
