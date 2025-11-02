All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|29
|21
|Maine
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|25
|17
|Wheeling
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|18
|Adirondack
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|14
|11
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|19
|20
|Norfolk
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|15
|15
|Greensboro
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|6
|19
|26
|Worcester
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|9
|23
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|20
|9
|Jacksonville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|20
|15
|Florida
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|17
|12
|South Carolina
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|17
|22
|Savannah
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|21
|18
|Greenville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Orlando
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|22
|11
|Iowa
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|28
|Toledo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|18
|9
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|16
|Bloomington
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|19
|21
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|12
|22
|Kalamazoo
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|15
|22
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|36
|27
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|19
|Idaho
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|28
|34
|Tulsa
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|21
|26
|Allen
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|16
|17
|Wichita
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|13
|17
|Utah
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|22
|22
|Rapid City
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|19
|20
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Greensboro 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
Adirondack 3, Maine 2
Reading 5, Worcester 1
Fort Wayne 2, Iowa 0
Florida 3, Wichita 2
Greenville 4, South Carolina 0
Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3
Atlanta 4, Savannah 2
Wheeling 3, Norfolk 2
Toledo 6, Indy 2
Cincinnati 5, Bloomington 4
Allen 6, Rapid City 3
Tahoe 5, Idaho 2
Sunday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Maine 5, Reading 1
Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1
Tulsa 3, Wichita 1
Wheeling 3, Norfolk 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Allen, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
