All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 7 5 1 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 7 5 1 1 0 11 29 21 Maine 7 4 1 1 1 10 25 17 Wheeling 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 18 Adirondack 5 3 1 0 1 7 14 11 Trois-Rivieres 6 3 2 0 1 7 19 20 Norfolk 6 2 2 2 0 6 15 15 Greensboro 7 2 3 2 0 6 19 26 Worcester 6 1 4 0 1 3 9 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 6 6 0 0 0 12 20 9 Jacksonville 7 5 2 0 0 10 20 15 Florida 7 4 3 0 0 8 17 12 South Carolina 7 4 3 0 0 8 17 22 Savannah 5 2 1 1 1 6 21 18 Greenville 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 19 Orlando 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 11 Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 28 Toledo 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 9 Cincinnati 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 16 Bloomington 5 2 1 1 1 6 19 21 Indy 6 2 3 1 0 5 12 22 Kalamazoo 5 1 4 0 0 2 15 22

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 8 5 3 0 0 10 36 27 Kansas City 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 19 Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 28 34 Tulsa 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 26 Allen 6 3 2 1 0 7 16 17 Wichita 7 2 2 2 1 7 13 17 Utah 8 3 4 1 0 7 22 22 Rapid City 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Adirondack 3, Maine 2

Reading 5, Worcester 1

Fort Wayne 2, Iowa 0

Florida 3, Wichita 2

Greenville 4, South Carolina 0

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 4, Savannah 2

Wheeling 3, Norfolk 2

Toledo 6, Indy 2

Cincinnati 5, Bloomington 4

Allen 6, Rapid City 3

Tahoe 5, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Maine 5, Reading 1

Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1

Tulsa 3, Wichita 1

Wheeling 3, Norfolk 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Allen, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Bloomington at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

