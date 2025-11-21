Duro’s spectacular overhead kick wins La Liga derby for Valencia

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia beat Levante 1-0 in a La Liga derby decided by a spectacular late goal from…

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia beat Levante 1-0 in a La Liga derby decided by a spectacular late goal from Hugo Duro on Friday.

Valencia went into the game winless in seven matches but defending a 16-game undefeated run at home against Levante in the league.

It was on top for long periods and thought it scored a breakthrough goal in the 63rd minute only for a video review to chalk off Diego Muñiz’s rebound.

However, Duro’s superb overhead kick with 12 minutes remaining sent the Mestalla wild.

It was a first goal since September for the striker and lifted his side two places into 15th spot.

Levante remained second from bottom.

