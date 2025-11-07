Ducks visit the Golden Knights after Kreider’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (9-3-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-3, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10…

Anaheim Ducks (9-3-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Chris Kreider’s two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Ducks’ 7-5 win.

Vegas has gone 7-3-3 overall with a 3-0-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are 1-2-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Anaheim is 1-1-0 against the Pacific Division and 9-3-1 overall. The Ducks have gone 5-1-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has four goals and 13 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 11 goals and seven assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

