Ducks look to extend home win streak, face the Senators

Ottawa Senators (9-6-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-6-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -130, Ducks +109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to keep a six-game home win streak going when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Anaheim has a 13-6-1 record overall and a 7-1-0 record on its home ice. The Ducks are 12-2-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Ottawa is 9-6-4 overall and 3-3-2 in road games. The Senators have a 1-4-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has six goals and 16 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Drake Batherson has six goals and 12 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has scored eight goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Senators: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

