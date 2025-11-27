Ducks face the Kings in division play

Los Angeles Kings (11-6-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-8-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Friday, 4…

Los Angeles Kings (11-6-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-8-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Anaheim Ducks in a matchup within the Pacific Division Friday.

Anaheim has gone 14-8-1 overall with a 3-2-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 4-1-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Los Angeles has a 2-0-1 record in Pacific Division play and an 11-6-6 record overall. The Kings have an 8-0-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has 12 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has seven goals and 13 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

