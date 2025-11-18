Dodgers add lefty Ronan Kopp to 40-man roster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers added left-handed pitcher Ronan Kopp to the 40-man roster on Tuesday. The…

The 23-year-old was 2-4 with a 3.43 ERA in 49 games between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City last season.

Kopp started the season with the Drillers, posting a 2.53 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 32 innings. He was promoted on July 8 and finished the season with 41 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings for the Comets.

He has been with the Dodgers organization five seasons, going 9-12 with a 3.25 ERA in 144 games. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2021 amateur draft out of South Mountain Community College in Arizona.

