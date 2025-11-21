Doan scores twice, Tuch adds 4 assists to help Sabres rout Blackhawks 9-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Doan scored twice for his second multi-goal game of the season, Alex Tuch had a…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Doan scored twice for his second multi-goal game of the season, Alex Tuch had a career-high four assists and the Buffalo Sabres routed the Chicago Blackhawks 9-3 on Friday night.

Jason Zucker, Bowen Byram, Ryan McLeod, Mattias Samuelsson, Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn and Jacob Bryson also scored to help Buffalo win for the third time in four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for Chicago and Alex Vlasic also scored. The Blackhawks have lost two in a row.

Doan opened the scoring with 6:03 left in the first period when he banged home his own rebound. Zucker made it 2-0 1:22 later scoring in his first game back since Nov. 1 because of an illness.

Byram’s power-play goal with 2:27 to go made it 3-0, but Bertuzzi’s 11th goal of the season 39 seconds later made it 3-1 after the first.

McLeod and Samuelsson scored eight seconds apart in the second period to make it 5-1. They were the fastest goals by the Sabres since Cody Hodgson and Nathan Gerbe scored six seconds apart on April 19, 2013.

Vlasic made it 5-2 with 5:15 left in the second, and Doan’ had his second of the game and seventh of the season with 2:29 remaining.

Thompson extended his goal streak to five games in the third with his 11th.

Blackhawks: Host Colorado on Sunday night.

Sabres: Host Carolina on Sunday.

