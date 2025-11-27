Devils visit the Sabres after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (15-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-10-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Friday,…

New Jersey Devils (15-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-10-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Devils defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime.

Buffalo is 9-10-4 overall and 8-4-2 at home. The Sabres are 9-2-3 in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey has gone 6-7-0 in road games and 15-7-1 overall. The Devils have allowed 69 goals while scoring 70 for a +1 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored seven goals with 13 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has eight goals and 11 assists for the Devils. Simon Nemec has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

