Devils host the Red Wings on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (13-8-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey;…

Detroit Red Wings (13-8-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils look to stop a three-game slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

New Jersey is 7-0-1 at home and 13-7-1 overall. The Devils are 5-1-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

Detroit has gone 5-4-0 in road games and 13-8-1 overall. The Red Wings have allowed 70 goals while scoring 64 for a -6 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has scored six goals with nine assists for the Devils. Simon Nemec has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and 12 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.