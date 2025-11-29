Devils bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (13-7-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday,…

Philadelphia Flyers (13-7-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -150, Flyers +126; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

New Jersey has a 3-2-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 16-7-1 record overall. The Devils have a 6-1-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Philadelphia is 4-0-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 13-7-3 overall. The Flyers have a 2-3-3 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Tyson Foerster led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has five goals and 18 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has five goals and 12 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.