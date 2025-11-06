Devils activate C Cody Glass from injured reserve, F Connor Brown still out

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils center Cody Glass returned to the lineup Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens,…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils center Cody Glass returned to the lineup Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens, and forward Connor Brown remained out.

The Devils then lost defenseman Dougie Hamilton after he left the game early in the second period against the Canadiens. New Jersey won the game 4-3 in overtime.

Glass was activated from injured reserve after he missed seven games following his injury Oct. 21 against Toronto. The 26-year-old Glass had two goals in six games to start the season.

Glass scored an unassisted goal 1:53 into his return to give the Devils the early lead against the Canadiens.

Hamilton left the game with a lower-body injury after taking his last shift 4 1/2 minutes into the middle period, and did not return to the Devils’ bench the rest of the night.

After the game, Keefe said Hamilton would be evaluated Friday.

Brown, 31, has missed three games with an undisclosed upper-body injury after totaling five goals and one assist in 11 games.

“Glasser came in feeling better than expected from yesterday and is good to go,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said after the team’s morning skate. “Brown, on the other hand, wasn’t feeling as good and he’s not where they want him to be, so that’s going to take a little more time to resolve.”

New Jersey went 4-2-1 in Glass’ absence, losing three of four on a road trip going into its home game against Montreal in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s division leaders.

“It’s good to be back,” Glass said earlier in the day. “It sucks to watch from a distance. To be back at home, it’s awesome.”

Keefe expected to slot Glass into the third-line center spot, with Dawson Mercer returning to the wing.

To make room for Glass on the roster, defenseman Brett Pesce was placed on IR.

