Detroit takes road win streak into matchup with Milwaukee

Detroit Pistons (13-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Pistons face Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 2-2 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons are 9-2 in conference games. Detroit ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 7.4.

The Bucks average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Pistons give up. The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Pistons: 10-0, averaging 120.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (groin).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Bobi Klintman: day to day (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

