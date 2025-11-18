Detroit plays Atlanta on 10-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (12-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30…

Detroit Pistons (12-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit is looking to keep its 10-game win streak alive when the Pistons take on Atlanta.

The Hawks are 4-4 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.6 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Pistons are 8-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 47.4 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 12.3.

The 117.6 points per game the Hawks score are 5.5 more points than the Pistons allow (112.1). The Pistons are shooting 47.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.3% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 27 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Duren is averaging 20.3 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 119.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Pistons: 10-0, averaging 122.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (knee), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (hip).

Pistons: Ausar Thompson: out (ankle), Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Tobias Harris: out (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Cade Cunningham: out (hip), Bobi Klintman: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.