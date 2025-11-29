Detroit brings losing streak into game against Boston

Detroit Red Wings (13-11-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-12, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Detroit Red Wings (13-11-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-12, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -142, Bruins +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings aim to break their three-game slide with a victory against the Boston Bruins.

Boston has a 6-4-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 14-12 record overall. The Bruins serve 12.4 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

Detroit is 13-11-1 overall with a 4-3-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have given up 86 goals while scoring 73 for a -13 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 18 goals and six assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has seven goals and 19 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored eight goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.