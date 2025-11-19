Detroit and New York meet in Eastern Conference play

New York Islanders (11-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Thursday, 7…

New York Islanders (11-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-7-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders face off in Eastern Conference play.

Detroit has a 7-3-1 record at home and a 12-7-1 record overall. The Red Wings are 7-3-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

New York is 11-7-2 overall and 7-4-1 in road games. The Islanders are 5-1-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won 7-2 in the previous meeting. Emil Heineman led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored six goals with 16 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Schaefer has seven goals and eight assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.