Denver takes road win streak into matchup with Phoenix

Denver Nuggets (13-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -5.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Phoenix aiming to prolong its six-game road winning streak.

The Suns are 11-7 against conference opponents. Phoenix ranks seventh in the NBA giving up only 113.2 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Nuggets have gone 11-4 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 46.0 rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 12.6.

The Suns average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Suns give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 133-111 on Oct. 26, with Jamal Murray scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.8 points and 6.9 assists for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 11 assists and 1.6 steals for the Nuggets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 124.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Ryan Dunn: day to day (wrist), Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Grayson Allen: day to day (quadriceps), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Julian Strawther: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

