Denver plays Sacramento on 4-game win streak

Denver Nuggets (7-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Nuggets take on Sacramento.

Sacramento went 40-42 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Kings shot 47.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Denver went 50-32 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets averaged 120.8 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.6% from deep last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 130-124 in the last matchup on Nov. 4. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points, and Russell Westbrook led the Kings with 26 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (ribcage), Keegan Murray: out (thumb).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), Jamal Murray: day to day (calf).

