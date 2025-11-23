Denver plays Memphis following Jokic’s 44-point performance

Denver Nuggets (12-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-11, 10th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Monday,…

Denver Nuggets (12-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 44 points in the Nuggets’ 128-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Grizzlies are 5-5 in Western Conference games. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 4.0.

The Nuggets are 10-3 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is sixth in the league with 29.1 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 10.8.

The Grizzlies’ 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 50.6% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 47.6% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santi Aldama is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Cam Spencer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamal Murray is averaging 22.8 points and 6.7 assists for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 44.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 123.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Julian Strawther: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

