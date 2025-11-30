Denver plays Dallas, aims to end home slide

Dallas Mavericks (6-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (14-5, fourth in the Western Conference) Denver; Monday, 9…

Dallas Mavericks (6-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (14-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Dallas.

The Nuggets are 12-4 against conference opponents. Denver ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.2.

The Mavericks are 3-10 in conference play. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by P.J. Washington averaging 6.4.

The 124.8 points per game the Nuggets score are 8.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (115.9). The Mavericks are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.6% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 7.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 23 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 125.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Julian Strawther: day to day (back).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle).

