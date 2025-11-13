DeGrom and Acuña voted MLB’s top comeback players, Díaz and Chapman best relievers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom was voted American League Comeback Player of the Year and Atlanta…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom was voted American League Comeback Player of the Year and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. earned the National League honor Thursday night.

Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets was selected as the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year and Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox was picked as the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the fifth straight year, matching the record Ortiz set from 2003-07, and Ohtani and the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge won their third Hank Aaron Awards as the most outstanding offensive performers.

Milwaukee general manager Matt Arnold became the first repeat winner of MLB’s Executive of the Year award.

DeGrom, a 37-year-old right-hander, had Tommy John surgery in June 2023, made three starts near the end of the 2024 season and went 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings this year, earning his fifth All-Star selection.

Acuña, 27, tore his left ACL on May 26, 2024, and returned to the Braves this past May 23 and made his fifth All-Star team. He hit .290 with 21 home runs, 42 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Also receiving AL votes were Baltimore pitcher Trevor Rogers, Toronto outfielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette, Boston shortstop Trevor Story and right-hander Lucas Giolito and New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham. Others getting NL votes included San Francisco left-hander Robbie Ray, Philadelphia left-hander Jesús Luzardo, Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.

Díaz also earned the reliever award in 2018 and 2022, and he became the second three-time winner along with Josh Hader. The 31-year-old right-hander was 6-3 with a 1.63 ERA, 28 saves in 31 chances and 98 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings.

The 37-year-old Chapman, an eight-time All-Star, was 5-3 with a 1.17 ERA, 32 saves in 34 chances and 85 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings. The left-hander did not allow a hit to 50 consecutive batters from July 23 through Sept. 7. Chapman also won the award in 2019.

Chapman’s win boosted the price of his 2027 mutual option by $1 million to $14 million. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches 40 or more innings next year and is found to be healthy enough for the 2027 opening day roster. Seattle’s Andrés Muñoz earned $100,000 for finishing second and Kansas City’s Carlos Estévez $50,000 for third.

Ohtani, 31, hit .282 with 55 homers, 102 RBIs, 20 steals, 109 walks and 146 runs. He joined Alex Rodriguez from 2001-03 as winners of three straight Hank Aaron Awards. He was named NL MVP earlier Thursday.

Judge, 33, also won Hank Aaron Awards in 2022 and 2024. He led the major leagues with a .331 average and had 53 homers and 114 RBIs to win AL MVP honors.

Arnold’s Brewers won their third straight NL Central title in the league’s smallest market. The 46-year-old joined the Brewers as vice president and assistant general manager in 2015. He was promoted to general manager in November 2020. When David Stearns stepped down as president of baseball operations after the 2022 season, Arnold took over.

Past winners and distinguished players voted on the Hank Aaron Awards, while the DH honor is selected by club beat writers, broadcasters and public relations departments. The executive award is voted on by executives from all 30 MLB teams before the postseason.

