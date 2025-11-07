Dallas visits Nashville after Johnston’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (7-4-3, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (7-4-3, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators after Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the Stars’ 7-5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Nashville has a 5-7-4 record overall and a 0-2-2 record in Central Division play. The Predators have a -15 scoring differential, with 39 total goals scored and 54 conceded.

Dallas has gone 7-4-3 overall with a 4-1-0 record against the Central Division. The Stars are 4-0-2 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored six goals with six assists for the Predators. Spencer Stastney has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Johnston has nine goals and eight assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

