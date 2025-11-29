Dallas takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 3-game skid

Dallas Mavericks (5-15, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-14, 12th in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Dallas Mavericks (5-15, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-14, 12th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 4-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks are 2-10 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 15 the Clippers won 133-127 in overtime led by 41 points from James Harden, while D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Mavericks. P.J. Washington is averaging 22.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hip).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.