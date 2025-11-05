Dallas in action against Anaheim following shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (8-3-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (7-3-3, in the Central Division) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Anaheim Ducks (8-3-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (7-3-3, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Anaheim Ducks after the Stars knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in a shootout.

Dallas is 7-3-3 overall and 4-2-1 in home games. The Stars have gone 4-0-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Anaheim has an 8-3-1 record overall and a 4-2-1 record in road games. The Ducks rank fifth in NHL play with 47 total goals (averaging 3.9 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Heiskanen has scored three goals with two assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 10 goals and six assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

