Dallas hosts Phoenix following Allen’s 42-point performance

Phoenix Suns (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-8, 14th in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Dallas Mavericks after Grayson Allen scored 42 points in the Suns’ 121-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Dallas went 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 7.8 steals, 5.4 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.
Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (knee), Dereck Lively II: out (knee).
Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.