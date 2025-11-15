Dallas faces Portland, aims to break home losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (6-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-10, 14th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Sunday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (6-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Portland looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Mavericks are 0-7 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are 6-4 in conference play. Portland is second in the Western Conference scoring 53.5 points per game in the paint led by Deni Avdija averaging 11.0.

The Mavericks score 109.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 120.8 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.0% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mavericks. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 28.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Avdija is averaging 25.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jrue Holiday is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 108.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 119.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: P.J. Washington: day to day (shoulder), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

