Cuylle scores in OT as Rangers beat Kraken 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Cuylle scored at 2:42 of overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 Saturday night.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Noah Laba scored in the opening period for New York, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 11 saves. Cuylle also an assist for the fourth straight game.

Chandler Stephenson and Bradon Montour scored for Seattle, which lost in overtime for the second straight game. It was the Kraken’s sixth overtime game this season. Joey Daccord finished with 24 saves.

In the extra period, Cuylle scored from the right circle on a snap shot to give the Rangers their third consecutive win to end the road trip.

Seattle took a franchise record-low 13 shots on goal. Their previous low was 17.

Gavrikov scored the game’s first goal 10:16 into the opening period on a wrist shot above the left circle. It was the defenseman’s first goal with the Rangers since signing a seven-year, $49 million deal July 1.

Seattle tied it on Stephenson’s power-play goal on a wrist shot from the left circle with 7:11 remaining in the first.

New York regained the lead 1:01 later as Laba scored off a rebound.

Montour scored on a one-timer at the top right circle at 6:59 of the second to tie it at 2. It was Montour’s third goal in his last two games.

New York appeared to score at the tail end of a power-play in the second period, but it was overturned. The puck slipped into the net after a scrum of players were fighting for it near the crease and Daccord was pushed into the net.

Up next

Rangers: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

