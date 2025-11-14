Current’s Andonovski moves into new role, team embarks on search for head coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Current will embark on a search for a head coach as current…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Current will embark on a search for a head coach as current coach Vlatko Andonovski shifts focus to his role as sporting director for the National Women’s Soccer League club.

Andonovski, who has served in both roles for the team, will continue as coach until a successor is named, the Current announced Friday.

The Current also said that Ryan Dell, the head of soccer operations, has been promoted to general manager. The moves were part of a “long-planned” staffing model with separate individuals holding those three key positions.

“To continue the club’s upward and global trajectory, we must put in place an organizational structure that reflects the growth of what we’re doing within the KC Current ecosystem and beyond,” Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said in a statement. “These changes will allow us to further carry out our mission of staying at the forefront of women’s soccer globally.”

This past season, Andonovski’s second as coach, the Current set NWSL regular-season records for points (65), wins (21), home wins (11), road wins (10), shutouts (16) and fewest goals conceded (13).

Gotham FC eliminated Kansas City from the NWSL playoffs last weekend with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory.

“It’s vital to move into this role to keep growing this club with the aim of being a perennial contender on the global stage and a top developer of talent,” Andonovski said. “From world-class soccer to the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women’s team to the best fans in the country, I am proud of what has been built here in the city that means so much to me.”

Andonovski served as the coach of the U.S. women’s national team for four years from 2019-23.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.