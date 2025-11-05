Crystal Palace charged over fans’ lurid banner targeting Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace was charged by the English soccer federation Wednesday over a provocative fan banner targeting Nottingham…

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace was charged by the English soccer federation Wednesday over a provocative fan banner targeting Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The banner, making lurid unproven allegations about Marinakis’s business career, was displayed at the Palace-Forest game in the Premier League on Aug. 24.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters … didn’t behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, insulting and/or provocative way,” the Football Association said.

Palace fans have blamed Marinakis for fueling a UEFA investigation into their club’s ownership structure that saw the 2025 FA Cup winner demoted to the third-tier Europa Conference League this season and Forest elevated into the second-tier Europa League.

Palace has been charged with misconduct and given until Tuesday to respond for the disciplinary investigation.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.