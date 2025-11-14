Conor Benn seeks revenge against Chris Eubank Jr. in British boxing family feud

LONDON (AP) — Nigel Benn came up short against Chris Eubank twice in the early 1990s. Conor Benn plans to…

LONDON (AP) — Nigel Benn came up short against Chris Eubank twice in the early 1990s.

Conor Benn plans to take advantage of his second chance against Chris Eubank Jr. when the sons square off again Saturday in the latest edition of British boxing’s biggest family feud.

The duo will meet again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a scheduled 12-round middleweight bout nearly seven months after their first fight — a slugfest that Eubank Jr. won by unanimous decision.

“I genuinely thought I would knock you out in three rounds,” the 29-year-old Benn said at Thursday’s press conference. “I almost did, and I’m not going to let you go this time Chris.”

Eubank Sr. beat Nigel Benn with a ninth-round stoppage in 1990 to take the WBO middleweight title. The rematch three years later drew more than 16 million U.K. viewers on free-to-air ITV and ended in a split-decision draw.

No titles are on the line Saturday, though, just family pride — and big paydays.

Conor eyes revenge

In late April, Eubank (35-3, 25 KOs) handed Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) his first professional loss. All three judges scored the fight 116-112.

“The truth is we both ended up in hospital,” the 36-year-old Eubank Jr. said Thursday. “I was there for dehydration. You were there for the beating you took.”

Benn, usually a welterweight, came up two divisions for the fight.

“You got beat up by a welterweight,” he told Eubank Jr. “Did you see your face? Has any other middleweight done that to you?”

They were originally set to fight in 2022 but it was canceled after Benn’s voluntary urine test showed trace amounts of the fertility drug Clomiphene, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels while burning fat.

Benn argued successfully that his consumption of eggs elevated his testosterone levels.

In the buildup to the first fight, Eubank Jr. smacked an egg on Benn’s face. Eubank Jr. then weighed in half an ounce (14 grams) over the 160-pound (72.5-kilogram) limit. That meant he had to pay a fine of $500,000 to Benn, who said he used the money to buy a Rolls-Royce.

Neither have held a major world title.

Eubank Sr. says ‘you can’t pay me’

The big surprise of the first fight was Chris Eubank Sr. showing up at Tottenham and accompanying his son to the ring. They had not been on speaking terms.

The fathers — both men are former two-division world champions — were on hand Thursday, when Eubank discredited allegations he was paid to attend the first bout.

“You can’t pay me anything. I’m here for heart — love,” he said. “So, whoever told Nigel that I was paid whatever sum of money, they lied to you. You actually spouting what they told you makes you a liar. So expose who told you that lie.”

Nigel Benn responded: “It’s about my son and Chris Jr. We’re here to talk about a fight — my son’s fight — nothing else.”

At the end of the press conference, the dads then had a friendly face off before shaking hands.

What’s next?

Eubank avoided extra drama this time by weighing in at 159.1 pounds on Friday, with Benn at 159.3 pounds. Like the first time, there’s a rehydration clause — neither fighter can weigh more than 170 pounds on Saturday.

The undercard is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time, and the Benn-Eubank Jr. ring walk is set for 9:40 p.m. with the event available via pay per view on DAZN.

Benn said this will be his last fight at 160 pounds.

“I’ll drop back down to pursue my career to win a world title,” he said.

Benn earlier told DAZN: “When I get that win on Saturday, it will mean a lot to me, my dad, my team. Ultimately, the family feud needs to be settled. This is the finale. This is the end.”

