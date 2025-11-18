Connor Bedard scores 3 times as the Blackhawks beat the Flames 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored three more goals, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Tuesday…

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored three more goals, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight win.

The game was tied at 2 when Bedard pulled the puck inside of Calgary defenseman Kevin Bahl’s stick before ripping a shot over the right shoulder of Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf at 4:57 of the third period.

The 20-year-old center added an empty-netter with 40.7 seconds left, delighting the crowd of 17,518 at the United Center. It was his second career hat trick after he also scored three times on Oct. 28 against Ottawa.

Bedard has seven goals in his last six games and 13 this season. He scored his 13th goal last season in his 45th game on Jan. 16.

Ryan Donato and Oliver Moore also scored as Chicago improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves.

Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Matt Coronato also scored, and Wolf stopped 18 shots.

The last-place Flames dropped to 1-4-1 in their last six games.

Bedard used his improved speed to make it 2-0 with 4:49 left in the second period.

Sam Rinzel chipped the puck out of Chicago’s defensive zone, and Bedard took off down the ice. After Wolf whiffed on a clearing attempt, Bedard touched a backhand between the goaltender’s legs while fighting off Calgary defenseman Yan Kuznetsov.

Calgary got one back when Coronato stuffed home a power-play goal with 25.7 seconds left in the second.

Chicago jumped in front on Donato’s seventh goal with 4:55 left in the first. With Sam Lafferty camped out in front, Donato smacked a loose puck by Wolf on the goaltender’s glove side.

Calgary challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld.

Up next

The Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.