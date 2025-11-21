Columbus visits Detroit after shootout win

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-8-1, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Saturday, 1…

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-8-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Detroit Red Wings after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.

Detroit is 12-8-1 overall and 7-4-1 at home. The Red Wings have a -7 scoring differential, with 60 total goals scored and 67 conceded.

Columbus is 11-8-2 overall and 6-5-1 in road games. The Blue Jackets are 5-0-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and 12 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has six goals and 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.