Columbus takes losing streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (11-6-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end their three-game losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Columbus has gone 11-9-4 overall with a 1-4-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets are 5-0-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Pittsburgh has an 11-6-5 record overall and a 3-1-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins have allowed 57 goals while scoring 68 for a +11 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams play this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-4 in a shootout in the last meeting. Dmitri Voronkov led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Voronkov has nine goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Bryan Rust has six goals and 10 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.