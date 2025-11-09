Colorado visits Vancouver after Drury’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-8, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10…

Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -172, Canucks +143; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Jack Drury scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 9-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver has an 8-8 record overall and a 3-4-0 record in home games. The Canucks have a 7-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado has gone 5-1-3 on the road and 9-1-5 overall. The Avalanche lead NHL play with 59 total goals (averaging 3.9 per game).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland has scored four goals with eight assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has six goals and 14 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-1-4, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

