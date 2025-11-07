Clippers take on the Suns on 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (4-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Phoenix Suns (4-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play Phoenix.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.2 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall, 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 12-29 on the road last season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 115-102 in the last matchup on Nov. 7. Jalen Green led the Suns with 29 points, and Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 23 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kobe Sanders: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (injury management), James Harden: day to day (personal).

Suns: Dillon Brooks: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.