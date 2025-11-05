Cleveland and Philadelphia face off in conference showdown

Philadelphia 76ers (5-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7…

Philadelphia 76ers (5-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Philadelphia take the court.

Cleveland went 64-18 overall, 41-11 in Eastern Conference action and 34-7 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 39.7 bench points last season.

Philadelphia went 24-58 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 115.8 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hip), Darius Garland: day to day (toe), Jarrett Allen: day to day (hand).

76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Dominick Barlow: day to day (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.