Clarke’s power-play goal ends Kings’ 3-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandt Clarke scored a power-play goal with 6:10 to play to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Clarke’s slap shot from just inside the blue line came with just two seconds left on the man advantage and snapped LA’s three-game losing streak.

Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings and Joel Edmundson assisted on both of the team’s goals. Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

Foegele opened the scoring 5:31 into the third period when he tapped in a pass from Joel Armia, who skated the puck down the right wing. Armia has points in three straight games.

Fabian Zetterlund tied it at 1-1 with 9:11 to play in the third with his third goal of the season and second in two games, but the Senators went scoreless on three power-play opportunities.

Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves for Ottawa, which was coming off wins over Anaheim and San Jose, the first two games of a seven-game road trip.

Up next

Senators: Play at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Kings: Play at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

