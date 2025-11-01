Chris Tanev hospitalized after collision in Maple Leafs’ win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev was taken to the hospital after an on-ice collision with another…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev was taken to the hospital after an on-ice collision with another player in Saturday night’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia but had movement in all extremities, coach Craig Berube said.

Tanev collided with Philadelphia forward Matvei Michkov with 11:37 to play in the game. The contact was shoulder-to-shoulder, but Tanev’s head snapped back upon contact and he stayed face down on the ice.

Trainers attended to him and stabilized his head and neck before lifting him onto a stretcher and wheeling him off the ice. It was Tanev’s first game back after missing four with a concussion. Michkov was assessed a minor for interference on the play.

After the game, Berube said Tanev was taken to a Philadelphia hospital for testing and had movement in all extremities. He said there was a chance Tanev would fly home to Toronto with the team.

“He’s moving and I think he’ll be all right,” Berube said. “He’s getting some tests done, so we’ll see. He might be coming home with us.”

Tanev had an assist on a goal by Jake McCabe in the second period.

“It’s a tough feeling, honestly because he’s such an integral part of this team,” said Auston Matthews, who scored a goal in the victory. “Anytime they bring out a stretcher, it’s not a good feeling deep inside. We’re all obviously thinking about him, praying for him and hoping for the best.”

