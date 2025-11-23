Chicago plays Colorado after Bertuzzi’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (15-1-5, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-7-4, in the Central Division) Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

Colorado Avalanche (15-1-5, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-7-4, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -248, Blackhawks +201; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after Tyler Bertuzzi’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Blackhawks’ 9-3 loss.

Chicago has a 10-7-4 record overall and a 2-1-0 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks are 9-2-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Colorado has a 2-0-2 record in Central Division games and a 15-1-5 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 9-0-3 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Donato has scored seven goals with five assists for the Blackhawks. Bertuzzi has 10 goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has eight goals and 20 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has scored eight goals and added 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.9 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

