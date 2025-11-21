Chicago brings road win streak into game against Buffalo

Chicago Blackhawks (10-6-4, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7…

Chicago Blackhawks (10-6-4, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -189, Blackhawks +156; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Buffalo Sabres aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Buffalo is 7-9-4 overall and 6-4-2 in home games. The Sabres have gone 1-0-4 in games decided by a goal.

Chicago is 5-3-2 on the road and 10-6-4 overall. The Blackhawks are third in the league serving 12.9 penalty minutes per game.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Doan has scored six goals with six assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

