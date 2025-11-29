Chicago 24, Philadelphia 15

|Chicago
|7
|3
|0
|14
|—
|24
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|6
|6
|—
|15
First Quarter
Chi_Swift 3 run (Santos kick), 1:31.
Second Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 44, 13:04.
Chi_FG Santos 30, 6:44.
Third Quarter
Phi_A.Brown 33 pass from Hurts (kick failed), 8:12.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Monangai 4 run (Santos kick), 12:54.
Chi_Kmet 28 pass from Cal.Williams (Santos kick), 6:26.
Phi_A.Brown 4 pass from Hurts (pass failed), 3:14.
|Chi
|Phi
|First downs
|28
|14
|Total Net Yards
|425
|317
|Rushes-yards
|47-281
|17-87
|Passing
|144
|230
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-58
|3-69
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-36-1
|19-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|0-0
|Punts
|3-42.333
|5-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|7-44
|Time of Possession
|39:18
|20:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Monangai 22-130, Swift 18-125, Ca.Williams 5-13, Moore 1-10, Burden 1-3. Philadelphia, Barkley 13-56, Hurts 4-31.
PASSING_Chicago, Ca.Williams 17-36-1-154. Philadelphia, Hurts 19-34-1-230.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Burden 4-33, Kmet 3-36, Loveland 3-28, Zaccheaus 2-19, Moore 2-17, Odunze 2-8, Swift 1-13. Philadelphia, A.Brown 10-132, D.Smith 5-48, Goedert 2-27, Dotson 1-12, Shipley 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 52.
