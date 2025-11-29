Chicago 24, Philadelphia 15

Chicago 7 3 0 14 — 24 Philadelphia 0 3 6 6 — 15 First Quarter Chi_Swift 3 run (Santos…

Chicago 7 3 0 14 — 24 Philadelphia 0 3 6 6 — 15

First Quarter

Chi_Swift 3 run (Santos kick), 1:31.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 44, 13:04.

Chi_FG Santos 30, 6:44.

Third Quarter

Phi_A.Brown 33 pass from Hurts (kick failed), 8:12.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Monangai 4 run (Santos kick), 12:54.

Chi_Kmet 28 pass from Cal.Williams (Santos kick), 6:26.

Phi_A.Brown 4 pass from Hurts (pass failed), 3:14.

___

Chi Phi First downs 28 14 Total Net Yards 425 317 Rushes-yards 47-281 17-87 Passing 144 230 Punt Returns 1-12 1-9 Kickoff Returns 2-58 3-69 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-11 Comp-Att-Int 17-36-1 19-34-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 0-0 Punts 3-42.333 5-49.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-35 7-44 Time of Possession 39:18 20:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Monangai 22-130, Swift 18-125, Ca.Williams 5-13, Moore 1-10, Burden 1-3. Philadelphia, Barkley 13-56, Hurts 4-31.

PASSING_Chicago, Ca.Williams 17-36-1-154. Philadelphia, Hurts 19-34-1-230.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Burden 4-33, Kmet 3-36, Loveland 3-28, Zaccheaus 2-19, Moore 2-17, Odunze 2-8, Swift 1-13. Philadelphia, A.Brown 10-132, D.Smith 5-48, Goedert 2-27, Dotson 1-12, Shipley 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 52.

