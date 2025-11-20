Chelsea and Barcelona draw 1-1 in the Women’s Champions League, Bayern beats last-place PSG

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea and Barcelona traded first-half goals in a 1-1 draw Thursday as both teams stayed unbeaten in…

Chelsea thought it had a go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute on substitute Catarina Macario’s header, but she was ruled offside and Sonia Bompastor’s team ended the night in sixth place with eight points from four matches.

Ellie Carpenter scored in the 16th minute at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea’s lead was short-lived. Ewa Pajor equalized for the visitors eight minutes later.

Barcelona leads the 18-team standings, level on points (10) with OL Lyonnes. The draw halted Barcelona’s three-game winning streak in Europe’s elite club competition.

The top four enter the quarterfinals and teams placed fifth to 12th join the knockout playoffs, while the bottom six are eliminated.

Also Thursday, Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the French capital. PSG is in last place and has lost all four of its Champions League games. Bayern moved up to fifth.

In Belgium, Roma earned its first league-phase point in a 1-1 draw with OH Leuven. Atletico Madrid beat Twente 4-0 in the Netherlands.

