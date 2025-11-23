Charlotte visits Atlanta, aims to stop road skid

Charlotte Hornets (4-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Sunday, 6…

Charlotte Hornets (4-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -7.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its six-game road skid when the Hornets play Atlanta.

The Hawks are 2-0 against division opponents. Atlanta is third in the NBA with 30.3 assists per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 6.7.

The Hornets have gone 3-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Bridges averaging 5.5.

The Hawks average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Hornets allow (14.6). The Hornets average 116.6 points per game, 2.0 more than the 114.6 the Hawks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 21.0 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 114.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Keaton Wallace: day to day (personal), Trae Young: out (knee), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (ankle).

Hornets: Tre Mann: day to day (ankle), Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (ankle), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.